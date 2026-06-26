Vembu’s TVK praise, bribery claims during DMK regime trigger outrage

CHENNAI: A recent social media post by Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu praising the TVK government for quickly giving approvals to his free rural schools without graft, unlike the previous government, has set the cat among the pigeons, with DMK supporters attacking the tycoon online over the corruption allegations.

Vembu runs Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam under which two free National Institute of Open Schooling-based schools function in Tenkasi and Theni. In an X post on Wednesday, he alleged approvals for the schools were delayed under the previous DMK government and that “significant money” was demanded to secure them. He said the approvals came “quickly and automatically” after the TVK assumed office.

DMK supporters questioned why Vembu had not produced evidence or approached investigating agencies if bribes had been demanded. Others cited his 2024 X post about how his schools were thriving and asked how approvals could have been withheld.