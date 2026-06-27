15 cops to get police medal for curbing narcotics in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday ordered the conferment of the Chief Minister’s Police Medal 2026 for Outstanding Work in Eradicating Drug Production and Illicit Trafficking in the State on 15 police personnel on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Their work dismantled trafficking networks, secured convictions, and bolstered narcotics enforcement throughout Tamil Nadu, an official statement said. The medals will be presented by CM Vijay during the Independence Day celebrations this year.

Cuddalore SP Vivekananda Shukla will be recognised for leading intelligence-based operations that dismantled organised interstate and international drug trafficking networks. Ramanathapuram SP G Chandeesh was credited with strengthening narcotics enforcement in Ramanathapuram.

NIB-CID Additional SP S Lakshmanan will be honoured for his role in major narcotics seizures, destruction of over 51,000kg of drugs and supervision of NDPS investigations, while Greater Chennai Police AC (Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit) V Manoj Kumar was cited for intelligence-led operations that helped detect 113 NDPS cases, arrest 574 offenders and bust two clandestine drug manufacturing laboratories.

Eleven other officers will be recognised with the medal on the Independence Day. The remaining awardees will be honoured for anti-drug contributions including intelligence, major seizures, investigations, and public awareness.