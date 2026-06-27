Ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 15 as two more women die

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at St Peter & Paul Sea Food Exports Private Limited in Tiruvallur district rose to 15 after two more women patients died without responding to treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Friday.

According to a health department bulletin, the deceased were identified as Priti Devi, wife of Vikash Rana from Jharkhand, and Budhubari Naik, daughter of Desha Naik from Odisha.

Having previously airlifted the mortal remains of 11 victims from Odisha and two from Assam, the bodies of the two latest deceased will also be flown to their respective hometowns, it stated.

As of Friday, 40 remain under treatment, 38 of whom are women.

Two patients are on ventilator support, nine are receiving nasal oxygen while 29 others are stable.

Till date, 28 of the affected have been discharged, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the department bulletin corrected the name of a victim, who was identified as Pinki Juanga of Odisha, to Deepanjali Juanga. The victim had died on Thursday.

When enquired, a health department official told the TNIE that the victim’s name was changed as per police instructions.