Banner protocol sparks heated exchange at Virudhunagar government event in TN

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A heated exchange was witnessed at a government function in Virudhunagar on Friday after Social Welfare Minister K Jegadeshwari questioned officials over why her name was not listed first in the event. Stating that she was the minister in charge of the district, Jegadeshwari said her name should have appeared before that of Industries Minister S Keerthana.

The incident occurred during the Social Welfare Department’s distribution programme for students who excelled in Silambam at the Virudhunagar Collectorate. Minister Jegadeshwari, Collector NO Sukhaputra and other officials were present on the stage.

During the event, the minister noticed that on the backdrop banner, the name of Industries Minister Keerthana appeared above hers. A district administration official present at the event said the protocol requires Ministers’ names to be listed according to their order of seniority.

“In this instance, Minister Keerthana ranks 10th in the Council of Ministers, Minister Jegadeshwari ranks 23rd,” an official said.