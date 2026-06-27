Cauvery bridge closure chokes traffic on highway, Tiruchy roads in TN

TIRUCHY: Traffic on the Chennai-Tiruchy NH came to a grinding halt on Friday due to the closure of the old Cauvery bridge for maintenance work, leading to long queue of vehicles and severe congestion across the city.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) closed the bridge on Thursday to undertake major repair works. Maintenance on the bridge, inaugurated in 1963, was last carried out in 2010. During the three-month period, traffic has been partially diverted to the new bridge constructed adjacent to the old one.

Officials said the old bridge has been operating as a one-way facility for Chennai-bound traffic, while the new bridge is being used for Tiruchy-bound vehicles. However, traffic has been made one-way from the Sanjeev Nagar signal to the Kollidam Y Road Junction.

The Chennai-Tiruchy NH serves as an arterial corridor linking Tiruchy with Thanjavur, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Karur, and Dindigul. The traffic worsened as the bridge closure coincided with a three-day holiday, resulting in heavy vehicle accumulation. Several ambulances, along with a large number of other vehicles, were stranded in for long hours.