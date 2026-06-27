CM Vijay flags off anti-drug marathon, runs 3 km

CHENNAI: Nearly 15,000 persons participated in the anti-drug awareness mini marathon themed ‘Start Run, Stop Drugs’, flagged off by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday. The CM also ran along with the participants for 3km in the event organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26).

The run commenced near the Anna Memorial on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai, where the CM also joined athletes and participants. As part of the awareness campaign, the CM also signed a pledge board and wrote the slogan “Start Run, Stop Drugs, Sports-ah Edu, Drugs-ah Vidu” and led participants in taking an anti-drug pledge before flagging off the marathon.

The run, which began at 6.30 am and concluded at the Island Grounds, witnessed the participation of several Olympians, international athletes and award-winning sportspersons.

“Young people can be steered away from substance abuse by actively engaging them in constructive pursuits such as education, sports, and skill development. Alongside this, stringent legal enforcement and the collective efforts of society can help eradicate drug abuse and foster a stronger, healthier community,” Vijay said in a social media post.