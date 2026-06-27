CM Vijay names ‘Jana Nayagan’ producer as TN’s special Delhi representative

CHENNAI: The TVK government has appointed K Venkata Narayana, chairman of the KVN Group, as the Tamil Nadu government’s special representative in New Delhi.

KVN Productions is the film and entertainment arm of the group based in Bengaluru, which produced the much-awaited ‘Jana Nayagan’, CM C Joseph Vijay’s last film which has not been released over certification issues. Perhaps for the first time, a non-politician has been appointed to this significant post.

Conventionally state governments appoint an IAS officer as the resident commissioner in New Delhi for administrative purposes. But certain states, including TN, have special representatives in the national capital, a politically significant post. This time, the chairman of a private company is going to don this key role.

The special representative of the TN government in New Delhi strengthens coordination with union ministries, follows up on major infrastructure, finance and development projects, advocates the state’s position on policy matters, etc. During the past two decades, K Selvendran (DMK), A Asokan and N Thalavai Sundaram (AIADMK) and A K S Vijayan (DMK) have held the post in the national capital.

According to the KVN Group’s web portal, Venkata Narayana is chairman of the diversified KVN Group, with interests in real estate and film and entertainment. A former CEO of Prestige Group with over 25 years of leadership experience, he founded KVN Productions in 2020.