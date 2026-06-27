Coimbatore woman cop wins gold in national athletics event

COIMBATORE: A female Grade II constable attached to the Coimbatore City Armed Reserve unit has secured gold in the 800-metre athletics event at the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, being held in Bhubaneswar in Odisha between June 24 and 28.

With the win, the 27-year-old constable -- J Gowthami, a native of Hosur in Krishnagiri district -- has now qualified for the 2026 Asian Games, to be held in Nagoya, Japan, in September.

At the Odisha event, Gowthami, representing the Tamil Nadu police team on behalf of the Tamil Nadu athletics contingent, finished first in the women's 800m running event within 2 minutes 4 seconds 17 microseconds, which is 1 second and 4 microseconds quicker than the time limit to qualify for the Asian Games.

Gowthami told the TNIE that up to 50 athletes from each state participated in the inter-state event, with over 70 from Tamil Nadu taking part. "It was an open-category event. After the first and second heats, 13 athletes were selected for the 2:12 task, where two from Tamil Nadu were selected for the finals. Among eight athletes, I secured first place and won the gold medal," she said.