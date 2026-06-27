Delays in paying evaluators stall Madras University UG results

CHENNAI: Several autonomous arts and science colleges in the city have already completed admissions for postgraduate (PG) courses, and the University of Madras (UoM) has concluded entrance examinations and entered the final stage of admissions. However, uncertainty continues for undergraduate (UG) students of its affiliated colleges, as final-year results are yet to be announced.

Exams were held in April, and while results are usually released by the second week of June, sources said evaluation of UG final-year answer scripts began only on June 16 this year. Teachers alleged that repeated delays in paying evaluators over the past few years have slowed the process.

Around 140 teachers are engaged to evaluate over 1.20 lakh answer scripts of final year students from over 140 colleges affiliated with the UoM. As per university officials, each teacher is paid Rs 12 per answer script. “We faced difficulty in arranging evaluators,” they said.

A teacher associated with the evaluation process for over two decades said dues for the last four semesters (two regular and two distance education examinations) remain unpaid. “As not many teachers were turning up, the varsity cleared dues for one semester on June 15, following which the evaluation process started,” the teacher said.

The delay comes at a time when many autonomous institutions have already completed their PG admission cycles, potentially putting students from affiliated colleges at a disadvantage. “Due to delayed results, we are left with other options but to pursue PG courses in government colleges,” said S Yamini, a UG student awaiting results.

University Registrar Rita John said efforts were being made to expedite the process. “We plan to publish the results by the first week of July. Evaluation was delayed as some examinations were postponed due to the elections,” she said, while acknowledging delays in payment of teacher dues. On PG admissions, John said, “Admissions will continue till the end of July. By then, we will be able to publish the affiliated college results.”