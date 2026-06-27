DMK-baiter Tagore replaces Selvaperunthagai as TN Congress president

CHENNAI: B Manickam Tagore, three-time MP from Virudhunagar and one of the more vocal Congress leaders critical of DMK despite the alliance between the two parties, has been appointed president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) with immediate effect. He replaces K Selvaperunthagai, who had sought to be relieved of the post.

Tagore’s appointment is being seen as Congress’ first step towards preparing for the forthcoming local body elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. He is expected to revamp the party organisation ahead of the elections.

Soon after the announcement, Selvaperunthagai thanked AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for accepting his resignation and congratulated Tagore on his appointment. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Tourism Minister Rajesh Kumar, AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar and several others congratulated Tagore.

Born on June 1, 1975, in Sivaganga, Tagore completed his BA LLB from Bangalore University. He entered politics in 1994 as an NSUI district general secretary and rose to become the organisation’s national vice-president in 1999. Between 2003 and 2005, he served as general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, before becoming chairman of its Central Election Authority in 2006 and Election Commissioner of the Indian Youth Congress in 2008.