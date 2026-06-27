Eight years on, CCMC’s round-the-clock water supply project enters home stretch

COIMBATORE: After years of delays and repeated deadline extensions, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) ambitious 24x7 drinking water supply project has entered its final phase, with officials claiming that nearly 97% of the work has been completed.

The project, being implemented by Suez India Private Limited at a cost of Rs 646.71 crore, seeks to provide round-the-clock drinking water supply to households in 58 wards covering 105.6 sq km. Launched on January 8, 2018, it is among the largest urban water distribution infrastructure upgrades undertaken in the city.

According to CCMC officials, the scheme has been designed to cater to around 1.5 lakh household service connections. Of these, more than 1.45 lakh connections have already been provided, while water supply infrastructure has been established for over 1.23 lakh assessed properties. Water meters have also been installed for all eligible connections.

As part of the project, the city's water distribution network has undergone a major overhaul. Alongside the existing 34 overhead tanks, 33 new overhead tanks have been constructed. Officials said 73.64 km of trunk mains have been laid for bulk water transmission, while a 1,747-km distribution network has been created to ensure water reaches households across the project area.

The civic body said one of the key advantages of the system is that water will remain available in pipelines round the clock, maintaining uniform pressure and reducing the risk of contamination from sewage or other pollutants entering empty pipelines. The entire operation, from pumping water into storage reservoirs to household distribution, will be monitored through a software-based control system, improving efficiency and minimising human intervention.