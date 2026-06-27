‘Elephant Whisperers’ mahout hurt in jumbo attack in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Bomman, a mahout and one of the central figures in the Oscar-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers”, was injured when a female captive elephant named Masini attacked him on Friday.

According to forest officials, the 58-year-old mahout has been caring for Masini at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris.

On Friday, when Bomman went to take the elephant for its routine bath, the animal allegedly turned aggressive and chased him. While attempting to escape, Bomman tripped and fell, and the elephant stepped on his shoulder, severely injuring him.

Fellow mahouts managed to drive the elephant away immediately and rushed Bomman to the Government Hospital in Gudalur, where he received first aid.

Later, he was shifted to the Udhagamandalam Government Medical College Hospital. Sources said the captive elephant attacked and killed a mahout named M Balan at the Theppakadu camp in April 2023.