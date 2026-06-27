Farmers seek public access road in Coimbatore airport expansion area

COIMBATORE: Farmers from Chinniyampalayam have petitioned the district collector to lay a 60-metre Right of Way (ROW) road with 10-metre service roads in blocks falling under the Coimbatore airport expansion area and open it for public use.

They demanded that the existing plan of an open road with service lanes be executed instead of the Airports Authority of India's (AAI's) new plan to construct perimeter walls.

"In a letter written by former Collector Umanath in March 2011 to AAI, he highlighted the issue and suggested that the new road be formed as a four-lane road for airport traffic with service lanes on both sides for residents, similar to the present Coimbatore Airport entry," said R Velumani, convenor of Vivasaayigal Vazhvurimai Padhukapu Iyakkam.

The proposed approach road only connects to the non-operational area of the airport and runs up to an end, he said. "If designed as assured, the airport will get easy access from Tiruchy Road via MG Road in Irugur and the SIHS Colony road. If they construct a wall covering the entire ROW road, it will block two major roads and future development of the surrounding villages."

Residents and farmers of Chinniyampalayam and Irugur, who gave up land for the airport expansion, are opposing AAI's plan to build a perimeter wall on both sides of the proposed 'Approach Road - ROW' from Avinashi Road to the new terminal, saying it will cut off access to remaining lands. They alleged that if the entire 1,917-metre-long, 60-metre-wide approach road is walled off, they will lose connectivity. TNIE had reported the issue on June.