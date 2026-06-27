Kabaddi coach booked for assaulting minor in TN

CHENNAI: The Kannagi Nagar All Women Police on Friday booked a 29-year-old Kabaddi coach under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl training at his academy.

According to the police, the suspect has been running a girls’ Kabaddi club for several years. The incident allegedly occurred last week at the house of the 17-year-old victim. The teenager, who lost both her parents, resides with her grandmother. Taking advantage of the grandmother’s brief absence, the coach allegedly sexually assaulted the minor.

The matter came to light after the victim’s teammates noticed a change in her behaviour and observed her visible discomfort. Upon learning of the ordeal, a formal complaint was lodged with the Kannagi Nagar All Women Police Station on Friday.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the coach under Sections 7, 8, and 9 of the Pocso Act. “An investigation into the matter is currently under way. We are following due procedures and the suspect will be arrested soon,” a senior police official added.