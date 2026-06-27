Madras HC judge, GCC commissioner inspect park restorations in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran and Madras High Court Judge M Dhandapani inspected the restoration of green spaces and other amenities at Thiru-Vi-Ka Park, Nehru Park and Panagal Park on Friday.

The inspection follows a Madras High Court hearing of a Public Interest Litigation and directed the restoration of green cover in the three parks, which were affected by CMRL works.

The official release said 278 trees removed for CMRL works after approval from the Green committee are being compensated through planting 12 trees for every one removed, with a total 3,745 saplings planted between 2022 and 2025 at various educational institutions.

In addition, 137 saplings were relocated from project sites to the Lady Willingdon College. Dhandapani instructed officials to ensure the planted saplings are maintained properly, and restore green cover at parks once the CMRL work is completed.

During the inspection, the officials also reviewed the ongoing landscaping works and the construction of a 1.6km pedestrian walkway at `52.68 crore with other modern amenities at Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar park.