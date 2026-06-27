Manickam Tagore appointed TNCC president

CHENNAI: B Manickam Tagore, Lok Sabha MP from Virudhunagar and one of the most prominent voices of the party in the state, has been appointed president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC). He replaces K Selvaperunthagai, who had sought to be relieved of the post.

Tagore has repeatedly questioned the DMK's treatment of Congress as a junior partner in the erstwhile alliance, keeping him in the headlines over the past year.

Born on June 1, 1975, in Sivaganga, Tagore completed his BA LLB from Bangalore University.

He entered politics in 1994 as NSUI district general secretary, rising to state general secretary in 1996, national general secretary in 1997, and national vice president in 1999.

Between 2003 and 2005, he served as general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, followed by stints as chairman of the Central Election Authority in 2006 and Election Commissioner of the Indian Youth Congress in 2008.