MDMK quits DMK alliance after nine years; Vaiko says will back TVK in byelection

CHENNAI: Vaiko’s MDMK on Saturday decided to walk out of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance after being a part of it for nearly nine years. The party had contested the 2026 Assembly election under the SPA alliance.

The key resolution taken at the party’s 32nd general council meeting on Saturday said MDMK had sided with DMK since 2017 to prevent communal forces from gaining strength in Tamil Nadu and to protect the core ideals of the Dravidian movement.

However, it said that political developments after the Assembly election, including reports that DMK was willing to help AIADMK form the government despite AIADMK having won only 47 seats, had weakened the alliance’s claim of being rooted in ideology.

The resolution said party functionaries and cadres had strongly felt that MDMK should no longer continue in the DMK-led alliance. It therefore decided to withdraw from the alliance. It also stated that the party would take an appropriate decision on electoral alliances when elections are announced.

The meeting was held in Chennai under the chairmanship of its presidium chairman Auditor A Arjunaraj. MDMK general secretary Vaiko, deputy general secretaries and district secretaries attended the meeting, where the party passed 23 resolutions.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Vaiko said almost every speaker in the general council had insisted that the party should immediately leave the DMK-led alliance. He said the resolution was passed unanimously.