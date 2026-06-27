Vaiko's MDMK ends nine-year alliance with DMK, alleges bid to erode party's identity

CHENNAI: The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), led by Vaiko, has decided to snap ties with the MK Stalin-led DMK, ending an alliance of nine years. The decision was taken at the party's high-level committee meeting on Saturday.

The resolution adopted at the meeting also stated that the decision about future electoral alliances will be taken at the time of elections.

During the past month, Vaiko had dropped multiple hints that his party would walk out of the alliance.

MDMK candidates who contested and won the Assembly election as part of the alliance have, however, refused to resign and stressed that they would stay with DMK.

One of the MLAs, Senthil Selvam from Sirkazhi, boycotted the party meeting and announced his resignation from MDMK and stated that he would join the DMK.

MDMK MLA and the party’s deputy general secretary TM Rajendran, has also reportedly expressed his unwillingness to give up the seat.

Four MDMK candidates had contested the Assembly elections as part of the DMK alliance, with two winning the polls.