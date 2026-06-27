Students urge government to build hostels at TN's Harur Arts and Science College

DHARMAPURI: Harur residents urged the administration to take steps to set up a government hostel in the Periyar Arts and Science College in Harur. With over 600 students studying here, there is no hostel facility for BC, MBC or SC/ST students.

Periyar University College of Arts and Science was started in Harur in 2011. The college began with four UG courses — BA English, B Com, BSc Botany and BSc Computer Science. In 2016, another UG course, BSc Mathematics, started. Further, in 2017, BA Tamil and MA English courses started here, and three years ago, BA History and Economics courses were added.

Although the college opened 15 years ago, there is no hostel provided.

Speaking to the TNIE, B Venkatesh, a student from the college who lives in Harur, said, "Over the years, a key reason for the decline in admissions here is the lack of hostels.

For tribal students coming from Sitheri and Sitling, hostels are a necessity as they do not have regular buses for daily movement. Therefore, the administration must take steps to set up individual hostels for BC, MBC and SC/ST students."

Another resident, P Vijay from Harur, said, "Nearly six years ago, we had filed a petition with the district administration seeking hostels, but so far there has been no progress.

We have also made subsequent requests seeking boarding for students in other hostels or private buildings as temporary hostels, but that too has not been considered." Officials in the higher education department were unavailable for comment.