Tamil Nadu teen raped by three men she met on social media, 1 held

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men near Kundrathur on Wednesday. The police said the girl got acquainted with the men on social media and went to meet them on Wednesday. The group met near Kundrathur, allegedly smoked ganja, and then went to Gerugambakkam where the girl was raped, the police said. One person has been arrested and a search is on for two others, the police said.

According to the SRMC All Women Police, the arrested man has been identified as Mohammad (20). He was sent for remand later. The police said that the victim befriended Mohammad and three others on social media and started meeting in person on a regular basis.

On Wednesday, the girl left her house to meet the group. But she did not return home until late in the night, the police said.

After returning home, she complained of stomachache to her mother, who took her to a hospital. Following a medical examination, the doctors found she had been sexually assaulted.

The police were then alerted. Based on a complaint from her mother, a case under Pocso Act was registered.

A probe revealed the girl went to meet her friends near Kundrathur where two men— Mohammad and another man—had come.

From there, the trio went to Gerugambakkam where they sexually assaulted her and fled the spot, the police said, adding a search is on for the other two suspects.