Thuvakudi Model School stops class 9 admission, uses space to house 100 disabled NEET & JEE aspirants in TN

TIRUCHY: The Government Model Higher Secondary School in Thuvakudi has suspended admission to Class 9 for 2026-27, setting aside their classrooms and hostel for a new residential coaching programme for 100 differently-abled Class 11 students from across Tamil Nadu preparing for NEET and JEE.

School Education Department officials said the decision was taken due to space constraints and students will be admitted directly to Class 10 next academic year. The arrangement is temporary until additional infrastructure is created, they added.

Sources in the School Education Department said additional infrastructure will be planned in the coming years to restore Class 9 admissions while continuing the specialised coaching programme.

The school usually admits 100 students to Class 9 every year based on their performance in the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination and overall academic record. Students admitted in Class 9 can continue their education at the residential school until Class 12.

“Alongside regular Class 11 admissions, we have begun identifying differently-abled students from government schools across TN who aspire to pursue medicine or engineering. They will be admitted to the Thuvakudi model school this academic year and provided free residential coaching for NEET and JEE, with an exclusive classroom earmarked for them,” an official said.

Teaching methods will be adapted to meet the students’ learning needs and campus facilities modified to improve accessibility.Teacher S Sivakumar welcomed the initiative, but said suspending Class 9 admissions will affect aspiring government school students seeking admission to the model school.