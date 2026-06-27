Tiruvallur gas leak: 62 workers leave for Odisha, some vow to quit factory work

CHENNAI: As the death toll in Sunday’s ammonia gas leak at St Peter & Paul Sea Food Exports Private Limited in Tiruvallur climbed to 15 on Friday, the first batch of 62 migrant workers from Odisha boarded a train in Chennai at 10 am and set for their hometowns, leaving behind the city where many of their hospitalised friends continue to fight for their lives.

The workers left the MGR Chennai Central station carrying their little belongings and painful memories. Some of them told the TNIE they would never return to work at any kind of factory.

Among them was Rajamika Juang (20), cousin of Geeta Juang (24), one of the victims. Waiting on the platform, Rajamika broke down as she recalled learning about Geeta’s death only after the body had reached their native. “I don’t know what I will tell my parents and relatives,” she said.

Rajamika alleged that despite repeatedly seeking updates at the relief camp, neither the TN authorities nor those in Odisha informed her of Geeta’s death.

“I kept asking about my sister’s health, but nobody gave me a clear answer. My family later called to say her body had reached our village. I will never come back here.” Her experience was echoed by Vidyadhar Juanga, alias Rajesh, who spent two days outside a hospital in Tiruvallur believing he would accompany his 15-year-old sister Gumani’s body home, unaware that her remains had already reached Odisha.