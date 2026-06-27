TN bins plan for PPP model waste management in 12 cities

CHENNAI: Days after inviting tenders, the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) has cancelled the tenders issued to appoint consultancy firms for preparing detailed feasibility reports (DFRs) for the collection and transportation of municipal solid waste under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in 12 municipal corporations across the state.

Speaking to the TNIE, a senior government official said the tenders were withdrawn after they were misconstrued as a fresh attempt to privatise municipal solid waste management.

“Solid waste management has already been privatised in all municipal corporations and municipalities since 2022. However, the recent tender for preparing DFRs was misunderstood as a fresh move towards privatisation.

To clear the misunderstanding, we have decided to re-examine the whole system,” the official said. Sources said that, now, the department will identify gaps in the current system, improve it further and decide the next course of action.

On June 20, the TNUIFSL had invited bids from private firms to prepare DFRs and provide transaction advisory services for solid waste management in Avadi, Hosur, Tambaram, Vellore, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tiruppur, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli.