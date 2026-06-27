Two die in head-on car collision near TN's Perumanallur

TIRUPPUR: Two people, including a woman, died in a head-on collision between two cars on the Salem-Cochin National Highway near Perumanallur, Tiruppur, on Friday.

The deceased was identified as P Nirmala (47), of Perundurai in Erode, and Paramagursamy (57), of Ganapathy in Coimbatore.

"On Friday morning, Paramagurusamy drove his wife Kalamani, relatives Kannan and Sivasankari, and a one-year-old girl to a temple in Erode. At around 12 pm, when the car was travelling near the Kalipalayam junction in Perumanallur, Paramagurusamy allegedly attempted to overtake a truck ahead of him after an Omni bus behind him kept honking," police said.

"At that moment, a part of the car scraped against the side of the truck. Therefore, he steered the car further to the right, when the car lost control and crossed the median and crashed into another car, coming from the opposite direction. Kavitha, of Perundurai, and her relatives, Nirmala, Chitra, Vishnu Priya, Jeevan (9), and Ruthvik (5), were in the car." police added.

All passengers in both cars, including children and women, were severely injured in the accident. On information, the Perumanallur police were engaged in a rescue operation.

The police rescued everyone and sent them to a private hospital on the Perumanallur-Tiruppur road for treatment. However, Nirmala and Paramagurusamy lost their lives. The others are undergoing continuous treatment. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.