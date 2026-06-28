A quiet fight for survival: Two years after Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, families battle debt, ganja menace

KALLAKURICHI: Two years after the hooch tragedy in which 69 lives were lost to methanol-laced illicit liquor in Kallakurichi, the communities of Karunapuram and Kottaimedu villages, located on the foothills of the Kalvarayan Hills, are slowly picking up the pieces.

But the struggle to move forward extends beyond the victims’ families. As widows who lost their husbands in the tragedy wait for stable jobs, grandparents struggle to raise orphaned children, and broken families toil to rebuild future, a parallel fight is on to end the arrack menace in the rugged terrain.

The number of arrack black spots has come down to seven from 22 over the last two years, says a prohibition enforcement wing (PEW) official, acknowledging the existence of traces of the trouble.

After the tragedy in June 2024, the government transferred the entire PEW police personnel of the district for negligence. Patrolling and monitoring were also strengthened to curb the sale of hooch and other drugs. Arrack and hooch-related prohibition cases declined from 2,472 in 2024 to 742 in next 13 months till January 2026, but ganja is now slowly gaining ground.

People of Karunapuram and Kottaimedu are pinning their hopes on the new government, headed by C Joseph Vijay, and Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh to offer them deliverance from the scourge of drug and arrack even as the victims’ struggle to rebuild their lives continues.

Last Friday, the second anniversary of the hooch tragedy passed off quietly. The streets in the two villages were bereft of posters, memorial meetings, and candles that were seen last year. Survivors say life forces them to move on, but deep scars remain.