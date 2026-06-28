Association head arrested for cheating TN schools of Rs 100 crore with approval promise

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a 59-year-old office bearer of an unregistered private school association on charges of cheating school managements across Tamil Nadu of more than Rs 100 crore by promising them government approvals for their institutions.

According to a press release issued by CCB, the arrest followed a complaint by Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu. He alleged that private school managements had faced delays in obtaining school recognition, grade upgradation and project approvals in the last two years.

The accused, identified as B T Arasakumar of Saligramam, ran the unregistered Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association (TNPSAA) and claimed he could use his political and official connections to secure permanent recognition, grade upgradation, DTCP and CMDA approvals, and other statutory clearances for private schools.

Police alleged that Arasakumar collected more than Rs 100 crore from several school managements on the promise of obtaining the approvals but neither secured them nor returned the money.

In December 2024, six school associations merged to form TNPSAA, with Arasakumar as its president. The launch event was attended by the then minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior officials of the School Education Department.