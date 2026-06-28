BCM candidate alleges quota irregularities in Bharathidasan univ course, intake list put on hold

TIRUCHY: Allegations of irregularities have surfaced in admissions to MSc Medical Physics programme at Bharathidasan University (BDU) after a BC Muslim (BCM) candidate and academicians alleged a lack of clarity in the implementation of the reservation policy by university authorities.

The complaint was submitted to University Registrar R Kalidasan on June 22 by M Nayeema Begum of Vellore, whose son B Mohammed Hassan, had applied for admission to the 2026-27 batch.

According to the representation, Hassan paid the prescribed entrance examination fee, appeared for the entrance test on June 12 and secured the 13th rank in the merit list.

However, when he approached the department for admission after the results were announced on the same day evening, he was allegedly informed that no seat was available under the BC Muslim category as the programme has only 11 seats and the 3.5% BCM reservation could not be accommodated.

The petitioner contended that if no BCM seat was available in the programme, candidates from the community should not have been permitted to participate in the selection process. The representation sought admission in accordance with merit and the applicable reservation rules and urged the university to ensure proper implementation of the reservation roster.

Former state president of the Association of University Teachers, K Pandiyan, alleged that the university’s implementation of the reservation policy appeared inconsistent. He pointed out that categories such as Scheduled Tribe (1% reservation) and Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar) (3% internal reservation), whose quotas also translate to less than one seat in an 11-seat programme, have been accommodated through roster system.