Bridge closure on Tiruchy-Chennai NH sparks road block, leaves 6-km tailback

TIRUCHY: As the closure of high-level Cauvery bridge on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway from Thursday resulted in traffic congestion, residents of the nearby area blocked the road near Sanjeevi Nagar traffic signal on Saturday demanding access road to their villages and a long pending vehicular underpass (VUP) at the junction.

The protest disrupted traffic for over two hours, leaving vehicles stranded in long queues for nearly six kilometres stretching up to the No 1 Tollgate. A total of 34 protesters were detained at a private hall and were released in the evening.

The Sanjeevi Nagar intersection is one of the busiest entry points for residents of ARK Nagar, Panayakurichy, Sarkarpalayam, Mullukurichi, Vengur and Kallanai villages. However, the absence of a safe crossing has led to frequent accidents.

Residents have been demanding the construction of a VUP for several years.

The situation worsened after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) closed the Cauvery bridge on the Tiruchy-Chennai NH near Odathurai for three months for maintenance works. Consequently, Thiruverumbur block residents have been forced to take long detours.