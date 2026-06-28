Commuters urge Dharmapuri Municipality to improve seating facilities at old town bus stand

DHARMAPURI: Commuters arriving at the Dharmapuri old town bus stand, distressed by the lack of proper seating for passengers waiting for buses, urged the Dharmapuri Municipality to improve facilities to accommodate passengers.

The Dharmapuri old town bus stand is located at the heart of the municipality. On an average day, as many as 10,000 people visit the bus stand, which takes passengers to the new bus stand near Sothur. But with the recent revisions, the bus services in the old bus stand are erratic, leading passengers to wait for long hours.

However, passengers have no seats and are forced to sit on the bus bays and platforms. Local residents are urging the municipality to set up seating arrangements at the Old Town Bus Stand.

Speaking to TNIE, P Perumal from Palacode said, "The Old Town bus stand is a hub for trading as people across Dharmapuri come here for wholesale purchase of commodities and most buyers arrive here via buses. In most cases, people rely on buses to transport these commodities.