Commuters urge Dharmapuri Municipality to improve seating facilities at old town bus stand

DHARMAPURI: Commuters arriving at the Dharmapuri old town bus stand, distressed by the lack of proper seating for passengers waiting for buses, urged the Dharmapuri Municipality to improve facilities to accommodate passengers.
The Dharmapuri old town bus stand is located at the heart of the municipality. On an average day, as many as 10,000 people visit the bus stand, which takes passengers to the new bus stand near Sothur. But with the recent revisions, the bus services in the old bus stand are erratic, leading passengers to wait for long hours.
However, passengers have no seats and are forced to sit on the bus bays and platforms. Local residents are urging the municipality to set up seating arrangements at the Old Town Bus Stand.
Speaking to TNIE, P Perumal from Palacode said, "The Old Town bus stand is a hub for trading as people across Dharmapuri come here for wholesale purchase of commodities and most buyers arrive here via buses. In most cases, people rely on buses to transport these commodities.
But with the erratic supply of buses, the passengers arriving here are forced to wait with heavy loads. In such circumstances, a bench or chair would offer some comfort to the waiting commuters. The municipality must consider this and take steps. While some benches are made available, they are often occupied."
Another resident, B Seenivasan from Dharmapuri said, "Many labourers pass through the Old Town Bus stand to their work and the elderly come here for medical treatment at the Medical College Hospital, and many others come to the collectorate for government schemes and other needs.
But with erratic bus movement, we are forced to wait and better seating facilities will help us. As most shopkeepers prevent us from standing in front of their shops, we are forced to stand in the bus bay under the sun."
When TNIE reached out to officials in the Dharmapuri municipality, they said, "Regarding encroachments there is little we can do. The moment we turn away, the shopkeepers continue encroaching and fines have also been issued on multiple occasions. But regarding seating, we will look into the possibility. At present, the Old Town Bus stand has limited space and we need to take many factors into consideration."