Govt will appeal against Madras HC ruling on caste status of converts to Islam: Min Nirmal Kumar

MADURAI: The state government will file an appeal against the recent Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ruling that a person who converts to Islam cannot automatically be classified under the BC Muslim category, Minister for Electricity CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar defended the state government’s appointment of film producer K Venkata Narayana as the state’s Special Representative, saying objections to the appointment were misplaced as Narayana had carried out business in Andhra Pradesh and had no connection with Karnataka.The minister said Venkata Narayana would function only as a coordinator and government representative and would not be involved in major decision-making.

“He is someone who stood by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during difficult times. A post that was earlier largely ornamental has now been entrusted to a person the chief minister trusts. There is nothing wrong in appointing those who worked to bring this government to power as advisors,” Nirmal Kumar said.

Commenting on the TNPDCL hard disk theft case, Kumar said the CB-CID was already investigating the matter and was yet to determine whether the alleged theft was intended to conceal any fraud or committed for some other reason.