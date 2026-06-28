History-sheeter hacked to death inside his house in Chennai; seven detained

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a six-member gang that barged into his house in Kodungaiyur on Friday night. A woman who tried to intervene sustained minor injuries. The police have detained seven suspects, including four juveniles, for questioning.

The deceased has been identified as Bangaru Arun of Ezhil Nagar in Kodungaiyur. He has 11 criminal cases pending against him.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9 pm when more than six men arrived on four motorcycles, forced their way into Arun’s house and repeatedly hacked him with sickles before fleeing. His girlfriend, who was at the house at the time, sustained minor injuries while trying to stop the attack.

The Kodungaiyur police rushed to the spot and shifted Arun and his girlfriend to Stanley Government Hospital. The doctors, however, declared Arun dead on arrival.

The police said preliminary investigation revealed the murder was linked to previous enmity. Investigators suspect Satishkumar, a rival currently lodged in the Central Prison, Puzhal, in another case, had instructed his associates to eliminate Arun in retaliation.