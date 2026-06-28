Madras HC says cannot stall election after notification; refuses to stop bank staff association poll

CHENNAI: Holding that stalling an election after issuing the election notification is not legally permitted, the Madras High Court on Saturday refused to prevent the Indian Overseas Bank OBC Officers and Ward Staff Welfare Association from holding its elections.

Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the orders, in a special sitting on Saturday, after hearing an urgent civil revision petition filed by R Venkatesan, a member of the association. Initially, the petitioner moved the XII assistant city civil court, for an injunction against conduct of the office-bearers election slated for June 27 and 28. The court refused to grant the injunction but issued notice to the respondent association.

Subsequently, he approached the high court which heard the matter in a special sitting. The petitioner alleged certain posts have been created contrary to the bylaws of the association and in violation of the Societies Registration Act. Advocate R Thirumoorthy, appearing for the association, denied the allegations.

Referring to the date of issuance of notification, May 22, and the filing of the civil suit on June 22, the judge stated the question of interfering with the impugned election, at this stage, does not arise; and the election process is in the final stage. He, however, granted liberty to the petitioner to challenge the election results under the relevant law including filing of a separate civil suit in the civil court.