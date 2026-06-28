Madurai Corporation floats revised tender for Rs 79-cr Vaigai riverfront project

MADURAI: The Madurai City Corporation has floated a revised tender for the Vaigai Riverfront Development Project at an estimated cost of Rs 79.26 crore, aiming to beautify nearly a 10-kilometre stretch along both the northern and southern banks of the river within the city limits.

In 2025 the corporation had submitted a Rs 140-crore proposal to prevent sewage flow into Vaigai river. In February the state government approved a `76-crore Vaigai riverfront beautification project. In the recent tender, the corporation has revised this tender. Accordingly, development works would be carried out for Rs 79.2 cr.

The project envisages removal of invasive plants, restoration of degraded riverbanks, soil stabilisation, afforestation and ecological landscaping. The works also include development of pedestrian pathways, open spaces for public, children’s parks, cultural zones, viewing platforms and conservation of selected ghats.

Trash booms will be installed at identified locations to prevent floating waste from entering the river, while eco-friendly lighting facilities will be provided along the developed stretches.

Appreciating the move, environmental activist M Raja said the riverfront project should prioritise pollution control and ecological restoration. “The biggest challenge facing the Vaigai is the continuous flow of untreated sewage and the unchecked growth of invasive plants along its banks. Removing these threats and restoring native vegetation will be crucial for bringing back river’s ecological balance,” he said.

He added that the corporation should ensure regular monitoring and maintenance after completion of the project. “River restoration cannot be achieved only through infrastructure development.

Preventing sewage discharge and protecting the river ecosystem should remain a continuous process,” Raja said. The corporation has also planned measures to improve water quality, increase green cover, reduce urban heat stress and strengthen flood resilience.