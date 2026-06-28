Over 1,400 in-service doctors on long absence, action taken against 680: TN Govt

CHENNAI: The state health department on Saturday disclosed that 1,420 government doctors are on long-term unauthorised absence, following a representation by anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam demanding disciplinary action and recovery of bond amounts from those who have abandoned service.

Of the 1,420 doctors, 370 are attached to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), 766 to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH), and 284 to the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS).

Disciplinary action has been completed against 680 doctors, while proceedings are ongoing against the remaining 740, the department said in a press release.

Under the existing bond system, in-service doctors who write the NEET-PG examination after two years of mandatory service in PHCs are permitted to pursue postgraduate studies under the state quota – 50% of those seats reserved exclusively for in-service candidates. In exchange, they must execute a bond Rs 40 lakh for a PG degree and Rs 20 lakh for a PG diploma — and undertake to serve in government till superannuation.

The bond condition does not apply to candidates pursuing scarce specialties.

Despite this, many in-service doctors have for years been leaving government service without informing their directorates, returning to private practice or settling abroad.

The department said it is taking action against such doctors under Rule 17(b) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, including removal or dismissal from service where warranted, and is recovering bond amounts with interest.

Arappor Iyakkam has sought departmental and legal action against the absentee doctors, including suspension of their medical licence and passport.