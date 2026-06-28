Seven arrested for double murder in TN's Dharmapuri.

DHARMAPURI: The Adhiyamankottai police arrested and remanded seven people in connection with the double murder near Errapatti on Saturday. The Adhiyamankottai police are on the lookout for one other person.
On Saturday, M Geeta (34), M Ponniammal (60) from Errapatti and five other from Vadipatti in Madurai including P Hariramachandiran (36), V Arumugam (39), T Ranganathan (32), S Chandru (26) and Raja aka M Gopinath (42) were arrested and remanded for the double murder of a brother and sister near Errapatti on Thursday.
"On Thursday, S Nanjammal (45) and her brother G Madesh (39), were found dead outside a residence belonging to Najammal's home. Following this, Adhiyamankottai police began investigation and were unable to locate M Geetha (34), Madhesh's wife.
They identified Geetha on Friday and learned that seven others had been involved with the murder. By Friday evening, all suspects were arrested and based on the confession, eight people have been arrested and remanded," sources said.
While Adhiyamankottai police refused to speak about the motive, sources alleged, "Geetha had separated from her husband, Madesh and had been living alone. The couple's two children had been in the care of Nanjammal.
Madesh had been selling his ancestral properties and had given the money from the property sales to Nanjammal while indulging in liquor with the rest of the money. Geetha, who learned about this, confronted the duo on multiple occasions and had quarrelled with them over the same issue.
Following this, she decided to kill the brother and sister duo to secure the ancestral properties. Through P Shanmugam from Bommidi, with who Geetha had an affair, and Ponniammal, Geetha had contacted some people from Madurai to murder her husband and carried out the murder on Thursday. Based on statements from the parties involved, all seven people have been arrested and remanded. Meanwhile, they are on the lookout for P Shanmugam from Bommidi, sources added.