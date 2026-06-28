Seven arrested for double murder in TN's Dharmapuri.

DHARMAPURI: The Adhiyamankottai police arrested and remanded seven people in connection with the double murder near Errapatti on Saturday. The Adhiyamankottai police are on the lookout for one other person.

On Saturday, M Geeta (34), M Ponniammal (60) from Errapatti and five other from Vadipatti in Madurai including P Hariramachandiran (36), V Arumugam (39), T Ranganathan (32), S Chandru (26) and Raja aka M Gopinath (42) were arrested and remanded for the double murder of a brother and sister near Errapatti on Thursday.

"On Thursday, S Nanjammal (45) and her brother G Madesh (39), were found dead outside a residence belonging to Najammal's home. Following this, Adhiyamankottai police began investigation and were unable to locate M Geetha (34), Madhesh's wife.

They identified Geetha on Friday and learned that seven others had been involved with the murder. By Friday evening, all suspects were arrested and based on the confession, eight people have been arrested and remanded," sources said.