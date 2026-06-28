TN CM Vijay to review 43 governance issues at first conference with Collectors, police officers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will hold a two-day conference with District Collectors and senior police officers on June 29 and 30, covering 43 governance issues, including drug control, illegal mining, women's safety, cybercrime, corruption-free service delivery, stray dog management and the public distribution system.

The meeting, the first such interaction between Vijay and District Collectors since assuming office, comes ahead of the presentation of the revised Budget for 2026-27.

Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar held an informal discussion with Collectors and senior officials who arrived in Chennai on Sunday ahead of the conference.

The joint session involving police officers will focus on crime prevention, execution of warrants, monitoring of habitual offenders, caste-related issues and disposal of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The government will also review anti-drug measures, enforcement against illegal liquor and tobacco sales, and implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Other issues slated for discussion include protection of senior citizens, prevention of illegal mining, road safety, migrant workers' welfare and implementation of the Singapenn Adiradi Padai scheme.

A separate session for District Collectors will assess district-wise performance across key departments.

In the agriculture sector, discussions will cover the Agristack farmers' registry, digital crop surveys, farmers' markets and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).