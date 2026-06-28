TN Fire Services DGP Seema Agrawal given grand farewell

CHENNAI: Director General of Police and Director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Seema Agrawal retired from service on Saturday after a career spanning more than 33 years in the state police.

A 1990-batch IPS officer, Agrawal began her policing career as assistant superintendent of police in Attur in 1993. Over the years, she held several key assignments, including superintendent of police in Periyar district and the CBI’s Economic Offences Wing, deputy inspector general of Coimbatore range, inspector general of Railways and Vigilance, and additional director general of police in the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), police headquarters and the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB).

In April 2025, she was appointed director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, a post she held until her retirement.

A ceremonial farewell parade was organised in Chennai on Saturday, where senior police and fire service officers bid her farewell and acknowledged her long service.