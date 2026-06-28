Two years after Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, tribals struggle for a life of dignity

KALLAKURICHI: When the deadly hooch tragedy struck Kallakurichi on June 18 and 19, 2024, unfair blame and stigma were cast upon the Malayali tribal community of Vellimalai town, situated nearly 40 km away from the site of the disaster.

Kalvarayan Hills, inhabited by around 60,000 people, is home to the culturally-rich Malayali tribals and serves as a hub for 117 villages. It falls under the Sankarapuram Assembly constituency.

Official sources said about 80% people reside in houses built by government over the last two decades. Though the area is vast and the villages are scattered, they are connected through frequent government bus services.

The hill has four government primary health centres and 135 ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers provide health care services. It has one Ekalavya Model Residential School and 69 primary, middle and higher secondary-level government schools.

Immediately after the hooch deaths, rumours falsely traced the supply to the Kalvarayan Hills. This brought the local tribal residents under intense police scrutiny and left them vulnerable. The villagers and even some local law enforcement officials, however, strongly deny that the tribes had any role in the tragedy. They point out that the locally brewed arrack made by the tribes is completely distinct from the toxic, methanol-laced hooch responsible for the deaths.

Though both arrack and hooch are illegal, police officials said the two differ significantly in ingredients, brewing process, quality and impact. A police officer working in the hills said locally brewed arrack is usually consumed within the hill and was rarely sold downhill, whereas chemically manufactured hooch on the plains was produced by distilling spirit and adding methanol.