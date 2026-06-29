20 injured in firecracker explosion during temple festival near Chidambaram

CUDDALORE: Over 20 people sustained injuries after country firecrackers exploded during a temple festival at Killai Kuchipalayam near Chidambaram on Monday night.

According to local sources, the Theemithi festival was held at the Mariamman temple in the village on Monday evening.

Police sources said that at around 9.30 p.m., while offerings were being made to the deity, fire accidentally spread to fireworks and country firecrackers kept nearby. “The crackers exploded in succession, injuring around 20 persons, including women,” police sources said.

The injured were admitted to the Government Hospital in Chidambaram and the Cuddalore Government Medical College Hospital at Annamalai Nagar for treatment. “Two persons are in a critical condition,” sources added.

On receiving information, Chidambaram MLA Thamimun M Ansari visited the hospitals, met the injured persons and enquired with doctors about the treatment being provided.