Another AIADMK MLA resigns; likely to join TVK

CHENNAI: Another AIADMK MLA and former minister, MR Vijayabhaskar, resigned as a member of the State Assembly on Monday. With this, the number of MLAs who have resigned from the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly has risen to seven, of whom six belonged to the AIADMK. Of these, four have already joined the TVK, while two, C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabhaskar, are likely to join the ruling party on July 1 or 2. The AIADMK’s strength in the Assembly has now fallen to 41 from 47.

At a time when the Election Commission is making arrangements for by-elections to fill the existing vacancies, the number of vacancies continues to rise.