Automated driving test at Tiruchy West RTO hits candidate success rate

TIRUCHY: The introduction of the automated driving test track at the Tiruchy West Regional Transport Office (RTO) has led to a sharp rise in failures among four-wheeler licence applicants and a significant drop in attendance, with many candidates opting to apply through neighbouring RTOs with manual driving tests.

The sensor and camera-based automated testing system, introduced on June 8, evaluates candidates without human intervention, tracking every movement through RFID tag technology and sensors.

According to transport department officials, data from June 8 to June 25 shows that of the 90 candidates scheduled for the Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving test, only 39 appeared. Of them, just 14 cleared the test while 25 failed, and 51 candidates remained absent.

Officials said the number of applicants for the LMV driving test has fallen drastically from around 40 candidates a day before the introduction of the automated system to nearly five candidates a day over the past two weeks.

A senior transport department official said that many applicants from Tiruchy West are enrolling through driving schools attached to Tiruchy East and Srirangam RTOs to avoid the automated track.

“There is a provision that allows applicants to obtain their Learner’s Licence using the address of the driving school as a temporary address. Candidates who lack confidence in facing the automated test are registering through driving schools in other RTO jurisdictions where manual driving tests are still being conducted,” the official said.