Automated driving test at Tiruchy West RTO hits candidate success rate

TIRUCHY: The introduction of the automated driving test track at the Tiruchy West Regional Transport Office (RTO) has led to a sharp rise in failures among four-wheeler licence applicants and a significant drop in attendance, with many candidates opting to apply through neighbouring RTOs with manual driving tests.
The sensor and camera-based automated testing system, introduced on June 8, evaluates candidates without human intervention, tracking every movement through RFID tag technology and sensors.
According to transport department officials, data from June 8 to June 25 shows that of the 90 candidates scheduled for the Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving test, only 39 appeared. Of them, just 14 cleared the test while 25 failed, and 51 candidates remained absent.
Officials said the number of applicants for the LMV driving test has fallen drastically from around 40 candidates a day before the introduction of the automated system to nearly five candidates a day over the past two weeks.
A senior transport department official said that many applicants from Tiruchy West are enrolling through driving schools attached to Tiruchy East and Srirangam RTOs to avoid the automated track.
“There is a provision that allows applicants to obtain their Learner’s Licence using the address of the driving school as a temporary address. Candidates who lack confidence in facing the automated test are registering through driving schools in other RTO jurisdictions where manual driving tests are still being conducted,” the official said.
Applicants who attempted the test said the strict evaluation system and time restrictions have made the examination considerably more difficult. “I have been driving for over 15 years and came only for licence renewal. Even I found the test challenging. Completing the track within the 150-second limit is the biggest hurdle,” said I Raja (52).
Driving school operators say the new system has severely affected their business, with many learners preferring schools in neighbouring RTOs. “There are 49 driving schools registered under Tiruchy West RTO. Our business is taking a hit because applicants are moving elsewhere.
To prepare a beginner for the automated track, we will need at least two months of additional training, which means the training fee may have to be doubled from the current `5,000-`7,000. If the government wants to implement automated testing, it should introduce it across all RTOs in the city rather than only at one office,” said Riyaz Ahamed, a driving school owner.
John Martin, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Light and Heavy Vehicle Driving Schools Association, said the design of the track requires reconsideration. “The track appears to have been designed keeping hatchbacks in mind. It becomes extremely difficult to negotiate in SUVs with a larger wheelbase, increasing the chances of touching the kerb.
Moreover, applicants residing in Tiruchy West RTO are not being informally permitted to shift to other RTOs, resulting in many absentees and repeated failures. This partial implementation is pushing applicants to neighbouring RTOs and creating an uneven system,” he said.
Tamil Nadu Driving Schools Association has submitted a petition to Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban and Transport Commissioner Baskara Pandian seeking modifications to the system.
The association has requested the widening of the track to accommodate larger vehicles, increase of test duration from 150 seconds to 200 seconds, and introduction of automated driving tracks across all city RTOs to ensure a level playing field.