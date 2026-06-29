Call to protect heritage tree after branches cut

KANNIYAKUMARI: Nature lovers demanded the protection of an old ‘neer maruthu’ tree at Esanthimangalam village in Thovalai taluk after a few of its branches were found cut down.

The tree was declared a heritage tree by the district authorities a decade ago. The forest department board on the tree states its botanical name is ‘Terminalia arjuna’ belonging to the family Combretaceae.

The tree is said to be at least a century-old.

The 150-foot-tall tree is at Esanthimangalam to the west of the state highway road. The board was found cast aside on the roadside as its branches were cut without any reason by unidentified people.

Teacher P Balakrishnan, who promotes the rearing of trees, said the tree is shown to students so that the younger generation knows the importance of preserving old and heritage trees.

He demanded the preservation of the tree by fencing it and reinstalling the board. Kanniyakumari Nature Foundation (KNF) Director Vinod Sadhasivan said “Old trees are important references to the younger generations on how majestic trees can become. In a world where trees are reduced to ornamental additions to school and college campuses, this tree is a living example of a lost world. Such trees should be identified and protected at all costs.”

A resident of the area said that the heritage tree was the pride of our area. Now, some of its branches were cut down. The authorities should investigate the reason. A forest department official recalled that the department had earlier identified the tree and placed the board stating its status.