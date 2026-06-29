CM launches polio drive for 53 lakh kids

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday launched the National Pulse Polio Immunisation special camp by administering polio drops to children at the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School in Palavakkam, Chennai.

The statewide drive, organised by the Health and Family Welfare department, aims to administer oral polio vaccine to 52.91 lakh children under the age of five. The government has set up 43,051 vaccination centres at government primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres, schools and other public places.

To ensure that children travelling with their families are also covered, temporary transit booths have been opened at major bus stands, railway stations, toll plazas, check posts and airports. According to the press release, the transit booths will continue to operate on June 29 and 30.

The government has also made arrangements to vaccinate the children of migrant workers living in Tamil Nadu. More than two lakh personnel, comprising healthcare workers, Anganwadi staff, teachers, and volunteers, have been deployed to ensure the smooth execution of the health drive. Health Minister KG Arunraj and officials were present on the ocassion.