Counselling vans lie idle for six years, psychologists seek revival

MADURAI: A mobile counselling van scheme launched by the School Education Department in 2013 to support students’ mental health and address issues such as stress, behavioural problems, and sexual harassment has remained defunct for nearly six years, with the vehicles lying idle at the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) offices across Tamil Nadu in ten different zones. Psychologists and mental health experts have now urged the newly elected TVK government to revive the initiative.

Launched in October 2013, each van was equipped with educational aids and staffed by a qualified psychologist who conducted counselling sessions for students of Classes IX to XII.

The programme was widely appreciated during its implementation, as many adolescents who were reluctant to share their personal issues with parents or teachers found it easier to approach psychologists. Besides individual counselling, psychologists also conducted awareness sessions on common issues affecting teenagers.

However, the scheme was temporarily suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Following a change in government, it was not revived, with officials citing the implementation of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) as the reason.

Speaking to TNIE, N Rahaman Khan, a psychologist who worked under the scheme in Thanjavur, recalled that he regularly conducted special lectures on issues commonly faced by adolescents and encouraged students to seek help whenever needed.