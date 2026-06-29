Day after Vaiko quit alliance, 100 MDMK functionaries join DMK

CHENNAI: More than 100 functionaries, including the close aides of party general secretary Vaiko who were jailed with him under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, joined the DMK in the presence of party president MK Stalin on Sunday.

The defections come a day after Vaiko announced that the party was pulling out of the DMK-led alliance. Alagusundaram, former MDMK propaganda secretary, Pulavar Sevanthiappan, and TRR Senguttuvan, Tiruvallur district secretary, were among those who joined the DMK.

Speaking to reporters, Alagusundaram claimed that Vaiko and his son, Durai Vaiko, pressured the party’s two MLAs, who contested and won on DMK symbol, to resign.

“But the Sirkazhi MLA has declared himself a DMK member, while the Kadayanallur MLA has said he will continue serving his constituency.” he said, predicting that more leaders would soon join the DMK.