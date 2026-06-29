Despite crackdown, ‘Rs 10 extra’ still the norm in Tasmac shops across TN

CHENNAI: Despite the TVK government’s repeated assurances that the issue of liquor sales above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) at Tasmac outlets would be addressed, consumers across Tamil Nadu continue to complain of being charged extra amounts at several liquor shops. The markup ranges up to `40 per bottle.

The government recently initiated a crackdown on MRP violations, placing nearly 200 retail outlet employees under suspension for allegedly collecting amounts above the prescribed rates. Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh also inspected several Tasmac outlets and godowns, and directed employees to refrain from overcharging customers. However, complaints from consumers indicate that the practice of overcharging continues in many parts of the state.

A field visit by TNIE team to outlets in districts, including Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, and Tenkasi, confirmed the MRP violations. Consumers whom TNIE spoke to said they were routinely asked to pay amounts above the printed price. At Alangulam in Tenkasi, customers alleged that all four Tasmac outlets in and around the town continue to charge `5 above the MRP. Consumers also complained about a private liquor outlet allegedly misusing its FL2 licence by collecting additional charges.

According to customers, the outlet charges `20 extra for bottles priced below `200, and `40 extra for bottles costing more than `200. Similar complaints were reported from Salem district. Consumers said that while a few outlets have stopped collecting excess charges following recent inspections, a majority of shops continue the practice.