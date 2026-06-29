DMK Students Wing protests over resurfaced viral video of TN minister; opposition demands resignation

Members of the DMK Students Wing staged a protest near Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on Monday, demanding action against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Human Resources Minister Sarath over a resurfaced viral video allegedly showing him handling a white powder-like substance during an IPL match two years ago.

The protest was organised after the video, reportedly first posted by Sarath on his social media account with the caption “Thug Life,” began circulating again on social media. The clip purportedly shows him crushing a white substance on a mobile phone screen using a debit card and currency note while watching a cricket match.

Protesters alleged that the incident raised concerns about drug use and demanded his resignation and arrest. Police denied permission for the demonstration near the stadium, leading to a confrontation and the detention of more than 20 DMK Students Wing members for allegedly violating prohibitory orders. Officials said they were likely to be released later in the day.

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Health Minister M A Subramanian accused the state government of suppressing democratic protests and criticised its handling of drug-related issues. He said the party had informed authorities about the demonstration in advance and alleged that law and order in the state had deteriorated. Referring to the controversy, he questioned the government’s response, stating that previous administrations had run stronger anti-drug awareness campaigns and arguing that public representatives must be held accountable.