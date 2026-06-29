EPS seeks inquiry into asst prof recruitment exam results

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged the government to order an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of assistant professors for government arts and science colleges and suspend the selection process until the probe is completed.

In a statement, he referred to reports of irregularities in the results of exam conducted to fill 2,708 assistant professor posts. He said 106 candidates received just one mark in the descriptive section despite scoring high marks in the objective paper.

At the same time, some candidates who secured lower marks in the objective paper were given very high marks in the descriptive section, changing the final rank list, he claimed. In the statement, he urged the government to cancel the results and keep the recruitment process on hold until the probe is completed.