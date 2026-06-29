‘Exposure to accused may increase child’s trauma’: Activists

CHENNAI: Child rights activists have questioned why the Juvenile Justice Boards in Tamil Nadu lack the child-friendly facilities mandated by law when several Pocso courts have them.

“When there is a need for child-friendly facilities for a 14-year-old survivor with a 21-year-old accused, why does the same not apply to a 14-year-old survivor when the accused is a 17-year-old?” asked one child-rights activist.

Former Madras High Court judge Dr S Vimala stressed that child-friendly facilities must be made available in all courts hearing Pocso cases. The Department of Children Welfare and Special Services, in a letter dated May 10, 2025, informed the Registrar General of the Madras HC that the government had sanctioned `35 lakh for child-friendly facilities at regular POCSO courts in Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli.

In a government order dated July 17, 2025, `10 lakh each was sanctioned for similar facilities in the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi. Activists questioned why funds were allocated to the Chennai Pocso court when it already has child-friendly facilities and why funds were allocated to Kancheepuram when it does not have a Pocso court. They questioned why the funds were not given instead to additional Pocso courts and JJBs.