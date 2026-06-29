Gas leak aftermath: TN govt revisits plan to integrate industrial inspection records

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is revisiting plans to integrate industrial inspection records across multiple regulatory agencies following the fatal ammonia leak in Tiruvallur, though officials say a single, unified inspection mechanism is neither legally feasible nor desirable because each department exercises distinct statutory powers.

The move comes amid growing scrutiny of the state’s industrial safety regime following the Tiruvallur accident, which killed 13 migrant workers and left more than 60 hospitalised, exposing concerns over regulatory oversight at hazardous industrial facilities.

A senior government official told TNIE that discussions are under way on creating a common digital platform that would integrate inspection data generated by different regulators through application programming interface (API) links, allowing departments to share information while retaining their individual jurisdictions.

The proposal, first discussed nearly four years ago as part of the state’s ease-of-doing-business reforms, has gained renewed attention after the ammonia leak at a seafood processing unit claimed 14 lives.

Officials said each regulator would continue to conduct inspections under its respective law. The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) would remain responsible for worker safety under the Factories Act, while the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Directorate of Boilers, Guidance other agencies would continue to exercise their mandate